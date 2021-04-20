Social reform leader pleased by Derek Chauvin's conviction but says more change needed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A young social reform advocate said she was in absolute shock when former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd.

Genee Tinsley is the founder of 4Freedom4Justice in Palm Beach County.

It is a grassroots organization fighting for freedom and racial justice by implementing active community engagement within underserved communities.

Tinsley said justice was served Tuesday, but the road ahead is still a long one.

"It's a start. It's the beginning, but there's so much more to do. We have to hold police accountable for their actions. Black communities and underserved communities are more aggressively policed, and we have to change the police culture for this not to continuously happen," Tinsley said.

She said her organization goes well beyond police reform.

Tinsley is also looking to improve mental health and scholarship opportunities for minorities.