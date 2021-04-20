Watch
NewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Social reform leader pleased by Derek Chauvin's conviction but says more change needed

'It's a start. ... but there's so much more to do,' Genee Tinsley says
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Genee Tinsley of 4Freedom4Justice in Palm Beach County
Genee Tinsley, 4Freedom4Justice in Palm Beach County
Posted at 7:01 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 19:01:38-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A young social reform advocate said she was in absolute shock when former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd.

Genee Tinsley is the founder of 4Freedom4Justice in Palm Beach County.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis

It is a grassroots organization fighting for freedom and racial justice by implementing active community engagement within underserved communities.

Tinsley said justice was served Tuesday, but the road ahead is still a long one.

"It's a start. It's the beginning, but there's so much more to do. We have to hold police accountable for their actions. Black communities and underserved communities are more aggressively policed, and we have to change the police culture for this not to continuously happen," Tinsley said.

She said her organization goes well beyond police reform.

Tinsley is also looking to improve mental health and scholarship opportunities for minorities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right