Walt Disney World offers $59 ticket exclusive to Florida residents

Ticket only valid from April 2 to Sept. 28
Walt Disney World has put 2025 tickets on sale, and prices for many tickets have gone up from 2024 pricing.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Mar 13, 2024
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World just announced a new ticket deal for Florida residents that might save you a few dollars during your next family trip to see Mickey.

Florida residents are now eligible to purchase a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket for $59 per day plus tax. This totals to $235 plus tax.

A three-day ticket for $73 per day is also available for $219.

However, the so-called "Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket" has some restrictions.

The ticket is only valid from April 2 to Sept. 28 and visitors must have an advance park reservation. Disney said reservations are limited and "subject to availability of reservations allocated to this ticket as determined by Disney, and park capacity."

Also, tickets are only valid for admission to one theme park per day. But Disney said these tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days, "so you can spread out the fun!"

There are also a few add-on options related to the Discover Disney ticket, including adding $40 more per ticket plus tax, which allows visitors to visit more than one theme park on the same day.

Another add-on option is a water park and sports option for $35 more per ticket plus tax.

This new ticket option for Florida residents comes on the heels of Disney announcing last month that prices for many tickets will go up next year.

Click here for full details and restrictions on the new ticket deal.

