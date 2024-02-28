Walt Disney World has raised ticket prices for 2025

(CNN) — Walt Disney World has put 2025 tickets on sale, and prices for many tickets have gone up from 2024 pricing.

Some of the lowest single-day, single-park ticket prices have gone up by $10 for 2025.

For example, some late-August weekday tickets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom have gone from $109 for 2024 tickets to $119 for 2025.

Other single-day tickets for different parks during different periods are also showing increases over many 2024 prices.

For example, on a Saturday in late April when demand is high, Animal Kingdom is $169 in 2025, up from $164 in 2024.

Magic Kingdom also rose by $5, from $184 to $189, on that same weekend day in late April.

The maximum single-day, single-park ticket published price for 2025 is $189 as of February 27. That’s the same as the peak price in 2024. Ticket prices for November and December 2025 were not yet available as of February 27.

Prices on the Park Hopper options that allow guests to visit multiple parks on the same day have also gone up by about $5 to $10 for many dates in 2025.

This isn’t the first price hike at Disney parks in recent years.

Two increases were implemented in 2022 at Walt Disney World. Disneyland has also increased prices more than once recently.

Disney taking new approach

The way Walt Disney World is rolling out its latest price changes is new, according to Don Munsil, who runs the travel website MouseSavers.com.

"In the past, Disney just raised all the ticket prices at once rather than rolling out new prices as they added new dates to their calendar," Munsil said in an email. "The last time the prices went up, a specific date might be $144 on one day, and then after the price increase that same exact date is now $151. So this new strategy is interesting because all the 2024 prices remained unchanged."

Munsil said multiday ticket prices also rose by $5 to $10 per day for 2025.

He added that Disney could still choose to raise 2024 prices.

"But if this holds, it represents a new way of raising prices that makes ticket pricing stable for a specific date," Munsil said.

In good news for Disney guests, Walt Disney World has introduced a water park perk for visitors who book at a Disney Resort hotel in 2025. Admission on check-in day to one of the water parks — Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach — is included in their stay.

