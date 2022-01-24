Stocks recover after plummetting as much as 1,000 points Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday turned out to be a volatile day on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted as much as 1,100 points this morning but managed to recover by the afternoon, ending the day up about 100 points.

The NASDAQ Composite was down as much as 300 points just after noon but was also in the green by 4 p.m., increasing by about 80 points.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Phyllis Arena Woods works on the floor, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





The stock market was headed for the seventh straight day of being in the red before the massive recovery.

Despite Monday's rally, the S&P 500 currently is headed for its worst month since March 2020 when the pandemic began.

Financial experts say the falling stocks are a result of investors anticipating inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fret over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Stocks have fallen for much of this year as the market readies for the Fed to raise interest rates to try to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press