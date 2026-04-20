WESTLAKE, Fla. — The city of Westlake is helping first-time homebuyers purchase newly constructed homes through a financial assistance initiative called the Housing Assistance Purchase Program Yearly (HAPPY).

The program, which started in 2017, provides eligible buyers in the growing, family-friendly Palm Beach County city with up to $35,000 in assistance. The funds come as a 0% interest, forgivable loan that can be used for down payments, closing costs, or buying down interest rates.

Westlake offers first-time homebuyers financial assistance for new homes

"It really helps with the first step of buying a home. The funds can go towards closing costs, down payment assistance, or buying down their interest rate," Taylor Garcia said.

WPTV'S Christy Waite connected with Garcia, who is currently the city's housing assistance program manager. Before taking on this role, she was a HAPPY program recipient.

"Me and my family are so grateful to be happy program recipients. I understand that there is a lot that goes into being a first time homebuyer," Garcia said.

"I have young children and they can ride their bike and scooters after school. It's a very innovative community city life," Garcia said.

To qualify for the funding, applicants must be first-time homebuyers, or have not owned a home in three years, and be U.S. citizens. They must also meet household income limits and purchase a newly constructed home in Westlake for under $568,577.

The program also benefits essential workers, including police, firefighters, teachers, and nurses.

"Police, firefighters, teachers, nurses increase income to $300,000 as long as you don't make more than that," Garcia said.

In partnership with Minto PBLH, LLC and the Westlake Community Foundation, the city aims to increase access to homeownership for low, moderate, and middle-income households. To apply, buyers must receive a pre-approval letter from a lender, secure a new construction home in Westlake, and apply for the HAPPY program at least 40 days prior to closing.

With more people moving to the area, the HAPPY program is on track to surpass last year's numbers.

"In 2026, the city has already awarded 30 applicants," Garcia said.

The city is also seeing more people in their 30-40s buying homes in the city.

The application process is open year-round.

To learn more about the program or to apply, go here.

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