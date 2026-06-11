Wellington tops Palm Beach County rent costs, while Belle Glade offers cheapest

Wellington residents face the highest rental costs in Palm Beach County, with Fair Market Rent reaching nearly $2,850 for a one-bedroom apartment, according to new 2026 data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

WATCH BELOW: 'More acreage and more land has become more popular,' Real estate broker Talbot Sutter tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Why Wellington rent costs $2,850 while Belle Glade stays at $890

The ZIP code 33449 in Wellington posted the county's highest Fair Market Rent rates, with four-bedroom homes exceeding $5,080 monthly, HUD data shows. Meanwhile, Belle Glade offers the county's most affordable rental market at $890 for comparable housing.

Residents struggle with climbing costs across South Florida

Luis Rivera, who lives in Section 8 housing in Palm Beach County, describes the local rental market simply: "It's not easy here."

"You have to budget — there's no way out of it," Rivera said. "I was seeing over two, three grand and it wasn't even in reasonable neighborhoods. When I first came down here rent prices were normal. And now it's like they're pushing us out."

Joanne Bromfield recently relocated from Tampa after a 12-year education career, switching to real estate hoping for better income opportunities. The Palm Beach County rental market caught her off guard.

"We literally just walked away from signing a lease like 5 minutes ago," Bromfield said. "Expensive… very expensive."

Wellington's premium pricing driven by schools and lifestyle

Real estate broker Talbot Sutter, president of Sutter and Nugent Real Estate, attributes Wellington's high costs to quality amenities and location advantages.

"A lot of it has to do with school districts, especially Wellington. They have like top A-rated schools, lifestyle — they have so many aspects from equestrian to outdoor activities," Sutter said.

Sutter works with high-end clients, often executives from New York City, who rent luxury properties before purchasing. He identifies the priciest rental markets in Wellington, western Lake Worth, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

"More acreage and more land has become more popular, even when it comes down to rentals," Sutter explained.

Regional rental comparison shows significant gaps

HUD's Fair Market Rent data reveals substantial price variations across South Florida counties for one-bedroom apartments:



Belle Glade (Palm Beach County): $890

Okeechobee County: $1,032

Indian River County: $1,222

St. Lucie/Martin areas: $1,467

Wellington (Palm Beach County): $2,850

Understanding Fair Market Rent calculations

HUD's Fair Market Rent reflects current market rates based on similar properties in each area, using surveys, rental listings and market adjustments. These figures help calculate housing assistance programs but do not set rent control limits for landlords.

Why this matters now

South Florida's rental market continues reflecting broader housing affordability challenges as residents balance income growth against rapidly rising living costs. The data provides crucial insight for renters, policymakers and housing advocates working to address regional affordability gaps.

For renters navigating these markets, Sutter recommends thorough research: "Know the market, do your comps. You have to really, really know the area if you don't want to get ripped off paying rent."

WPTV

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