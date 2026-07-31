Walmart Supercenter coming to Westlake as Palm Beach County's western communities grow

WESTLAKE, Fla. — The western communities of Palm Beach County continue to grow, and residents will soon have another big-box store to do their shopping.

Real estate developer Minto Communities USA announced Friday the sale of a 24-acre parcel in Westlake to Walmart Supercenter, which is planning to build a 188,779-square-foot superstore.

Approved by the city council in April, Minto said the store will sell groceries, have a pharmacy, garden center, automotive center and vision center. The store will also have a separate area for a convenience store and gas station.

The new Walmart will be located in Town Center West, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, close to 60th Street North.

Minto Communities said the store will be adjacent to a future Lowe's Home Improvement store, which will also serve as a regional headquarters.

"Walmart gives Westlake homeowners another place to shop for everyday essentials, right in their own backyard," Senior Vice President of Minto Communities USA John Carter said in a statement. "Bringing in major brands like Walmart and Lowe's is a clear vote of confidence in our community’s growth and long-term value."

The company did not say when construction would begin on the Walmart or when it would be ready to serve shoppers.

Minto is also building single-family homes, estate homes and townhomes in Westlake with prices starting in the $300,000s.