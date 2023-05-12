Roxy's Pub plans to add rooftop restaurant, swimming pool

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A popular Clematis Street bar wants to expand and build a rooftop swimming pool.

The Downtown Action Committee recently approved two variances for street and alley setbacks, paving the way for Roxy's Pub to move forward with its plans to add a rooftop restaurant and pool.

Roxy's Pub, located at 309 Clematis St., would become the only bar in Palm Beach County with a rooftop pool, owner John Webb told the Palm Beach Post.

Webb told the Post that the additions would include the vacant neighboring building at 313 Clematis St., which he purchased last year.

Roxy's Pub This rendering shows what the Roxy's Pub rooftop pool would look like upon completion.

The expansion would include an additional third floor to accommodate the pool, private cabanas and rooftop restaurant.

Because 313 Clematis St. is only two stories, a third floor and rooftop would be added to make it the same height as, and connected to, Roxy's Pub.

Roxy's Pub provided WPTV with the renderings of the planned expansion.

Roxy's Pub This rendering shows how the proposed Roxy's Pub rooftop swimming pool would be built above the neighboring 313 Clematis St. building.

The proposed pool would be built above 313 Clematis St., with the restaurant where the current rooftop bar sits.

The renderings show at least two other smaller pools.