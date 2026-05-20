New affordable housing opens in West Palm Beach, giving residents chance to stay as redevelopment grows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Forty-three new affordable housing units along Tamarind Avenue in the Coleman Park neighborhood of West Palm Beach are now ready for move-in, offering low-income families, seniors and those with special needs a place to stay as major redevelopment reshapes the area.

The two- and three-story buildings are part of the larger Coleman Park Renaissance Project, which is transforming 11 vacant lots into affordable housing units across six different buildings. Rents range from just under $400 to $1,850 a month.

WATCH BELOW: Affordable housing opens Coleman Park amid redevelopment pressure

Coleman Park affordable housing opens amid redevelopment pressure

Resident Wanda Walker, who has lived in the Coleman Park neighborhood for nearly a decade, said the changes in the area have been noticeable.

"Everything started going up," Walker said. "Started getting crazy with the rent, getting permission to go up as high as they did."

Walker now lives in one of the new units just down the street.

"Oh my God, it's my sanctuary. I love it," Walker said. "Cozy has everything I need. Once I go upstairs, that's it. I'm done. I don't have to come down for anything else."

Neighbor Tim Coney said the project has been a long time coming.

"It gave me a smile to be able to come through my neighborhood and look and say, 'Wow, finally it's here,'" Coney said.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Bobby Powell Jr. said luxury high-rises and redevelopment in the area have been squeezing some residents out financially.

"Most people here are spending more than 50% of their income in rent. We've got to change that, and this is our opportunity," Powell said. "Some of the working-class people can't afford them."

Powell said the new units give residents a path to stay in the community.

"This allows people to stay in paradise, as opposed to being placed out of paradise," Powell said.

Powell also said the project creates broader economic opportunity.

"This is an opportunity for small businesses, and it's also an opportunity for the new businesses that are coming to Palm Beach County," Powell said.

Walker said she is optimistic about what is ahead.

"It's going to be really good," Walker said.

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