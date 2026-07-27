Florida property tax referendum could hurt disabled veterans, Army veteran warns

LOXAHATHCEE, Fla. — As Florida residents consider whether or not to vote for or against the property tax referendum in the fall, a U.S. Army veteran has some concerns.

Joe Young, who served in the First Gulf War and has a chronic lung condition, spoke to WPTV on Monday and shared his thoughts.

WATCH BELOW: Veteran warns property tax amendment could backfire

Veteran warns property tax amendment could backfire

"We get a benefit now, but it looks like it's going to be changed," Young said.

The change is how cities and counties would make up revenue if the referendum passes, reducing taxes on homesteaded properties.

The movement to reduce property taxes has been pushed by Florida Republicans as a way to address affordability for homeowners.

But Young points out that disabled veterans like himself already are exempt from most ad valorem taxes and would end up paying more as cities and counties increase fees and non-ad valorem taxes.

"If you're used to paying $2,000 in non-ad valorem, it could go to $3,000, it could go to $4,000," Young said.

Jeff Brandes, a former Florida state senator, said lawmakers moved too fast on the tax reform issue.

"I don't think they thought about it; I don't think they dug down deep into this," Brandes said.

It is estimated there are about 60,000 fully disabled veterans in Florida who benefit from the ad valorem exemption.

The amendment needs 60% voter approval to pass in November.