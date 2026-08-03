Florida affordability struggles push Treasure Coast man to relocate to Puerto Rico

A Treasure Coast man said rising property taxes in Florida pushed him to leave the state and buy a home in Puerto Rico, where he pays nothing in property taxes.

WATCH BELOW: 'The price of housing here is much less than Florida,' Jock Tate tells WPTV's Consumer Reporter Matt Sczesny

Florida property taxes push veteran to relocate to Puerto Rico

"The property taxes are going up and up and I'm like I just can't afford it," Jock Tate said.

Tate now lives in Salinas, Puerto Rico, in a 3-bedroom home he purchased for $95,000. As a disabled veteran, he qualifies for exemptions that eliminate his property tax bill entirely.

"The price of housing here is much less than Florida, especially South Florida," Tate said.

His move comes as Florida homeowners face rising property tax burdens across the state. According to a Florida Tax Watch study, property taxes rose 146.2% in St. Lucie County between 2014 and 2024. Other Treasure Coast counties saw similar increases — 131.5% in Okeechobee County, 99.4% in Palm Beach County, 90.1% in Indian River County and 90.1% in Martin County.

Florida voters will have a chance to weigh in on property taxes this November. A referendum on the ballot would raise the Homestead Exemption, lowering property tax bills for Florida homeowners.

Many city and county officials have warned that rolling back property taxes would lead to budget cuts and force local governments to raise other fees and taxes to offset lost revenue.

WPTV

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