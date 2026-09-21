Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney says he's not in favor of raising the city millage rate on the city's homeowners, since taxes may already be going up because of rising property values.

"Even if we do nothing, we just keep the current millage, the residents are going to pay almost 7% more in taxes," he says.

WATCH: Delray Beach mayor says he's against raising property tax rate

Delray Beach mayor says no to raising tax rate

City commissioners will decide on the tax rate on Tuesday.

According to Carney, Delray Beach benefits from rising property values, a busy business district on Atlantic Avenue and new developments in the pipeline.

"We know they're gonna be on the tax rolls in 2027, we know they're gonna be on the tax rolls in 2028."

Under state law, Carney is not taking a position on Amendment 3, the voter referendum that aims to raise the Homestead Exemption and lower property tax bills across Florida.

He admits if it passes there will be an impact, and the city has placed signs reminding residents of what property taxes mean for the city.

"I think that there was an overall sense that we need to rein in these expenses and we need to force municipalities to do what others are doing, which is figure out ways to save money," Carney says.

