Online grocery prices plunge 3.7% in August

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Shoppers who buy their food online saw some relief at the checkout line in August, according to new numbers released Tuesday by Adobe's Digital Price Index.

Figures showed that online grocery prices fell 3.7% in August from July, marking the largest month-over-month decline since Adobe began tracking online prices in 2014.

It should be noted that online grocery prices are still up about 0.48% compared to August 2023, according to the index. However, this is a smaller year-over-year increase compared to July when food prices rose 4.2% compared to July 2023.

For comparison, groceries bought online hit a peak in September 2022 when costs rose by 14.3% year-over-year.

A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that nearly 20% of U.S. shoppers bought groceries online in 2022.

Adobe Analytics Price changes for online products purchased in August 2024.

What about other prices for online shoppers?

Some other takeaways from Tuesday's report showed a decrease in other goods bought online in the last year including computers, appliances, furniture and toys.

Year-over-year price reductions:

Computers: Down 9.67%

Appliances: Down 3.84%

Furniture & Bedding: Down 5.03%

Toys: Down 5.65%

However, the prices of medical equipment were up 1.40% in the last year along with a 1.76% increase of nonprescription drugs, the report said.

Overall, Adobe found that online prices have fallen for 24 consecutive months, down 4.4% year-over-year in August.