Federal Reserve announces another big interest rate hike

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cost to finance a home or car is getting more expensive.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, the sixth increase this year.

The move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years.

It's all part of an effort to stem rising inflation in the U.S.

"Inflation is still stubbornly high and is still running near 40-year highs," Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst with Bankrate.com, said Wednesday. "There are some early indicators it may ease off in months to come, but the fact is we've been head faked on that about two or three times already, so at this point, it's in the category of 'I'll believe it when I see it.'"

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage, just 3.14% a year ago, surpassed 7% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Sales of existing homes have dropped for eight straight months.

Interest rates on credit cards and mortgages are at their highest levels in decades.

Economists warn that the higher rates could put the country in a recession, prompting companies to shed employees.

McBride said that slowing inflation can take time, and the U.S. might not see relief until next year.

The Fed's statement Wednesday was released after its latest policy meeting. Many economists expect Chair Jerome Powell to signal at a news conference that the Fed's next expected rate hike in December may be only a half-point rather than three-quarters.

Typically, the Fed raises rates in quarter-point increments. But after having miscalculated in downplaying inflation last year as likely transitory, Powell has led the Fed to raise rates aggressively to try to slow borrowing and spending and ease price pressures.

Wednesday's latest rate increase coincided with growing concerns that the Fed may tighten credit so much as to derail the economy. The government has reported that the economy grew last quarter, and employers are still hiring at a solid pace.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press