College planning expert outlines what you need to know about loan forgiveness plan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The student loan forgiveness announcement has many people asking multiple questions about qualifications and eligibility.

WPTV spoke Thursday with Joe Orsolini, the president of College Aid Planners, during a live discussion on the WPTV Facebook page.

Orsolini is one of the nation's top experts in helping families prepare for the expense of college.

He said those who might benefit from the plan need to keep abreast of the details since the rules have not been published, and there may be legal challenges that could delay the benefit.

"I think the key thing is to be patient," Orsolini said. "If you put that pile of money away, don’t say, 'Whoo-hoo, I can spend that money!' Until the forms are out, until everything is signed sealed delivered, assume that this may fall apart."

Eligibility rules allow those with incomes below $125,000 or families who make under $250,000 to qualify for the loan forgiveness.

So, are we talking about parents or students?

"So that's one of the great mysteries of this whole thing, and I don't have the answer yet," Orsolini said. "Is it the parents' income it's generated off of? Is it the kids who are dependent students of the parents, how they filed their tax return last year? Is it the kids who are off on their own? We don't know that officially yet."

Will high school students and their parents benefit from this program for their future loans?

"Right now you tell them, they’re out of luck. The unfortunate truth. My son is a college freshman," Orsolini said. "He just took out his loan this week as part of paying his tuition bill. Those loans aren't forgiven. The loans had to be in place by June 30, 2022."

Many individuals and political groups are angry, saying the program is a giveaway, and have threatened to sue.

"I don't know that this will be settled by the end of the year when they're talking about rolling this whole thing out," Orsolini said.

He said the $10,000 forgiveness will save $95 on the standard monthly payment, which is about a monthly cellphone bill.

