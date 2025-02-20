What are the factors that affect your auto insurance rate?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The high cost of auto insurance is one of the many rising expenses that Florida drivers continue to encounter.

"They wanted a thousand dollars every six months and two weeks later they wanted $1,200," Stephanie Donner of Boca Raton said.

WATCH BELOW: Why are Florida's auto insurance rates among the highest?

Why are Florida's auto insurance rates among the country's highest?

According to Bankrate, auto premiums are up 12% in 2025, and Florida ranks No. 49 with an average full coverage premium of $4,171.

"If you look at Florida, it's actually over the past few years had the worst loss ratios just when it comes to car insurance," Insurify analyst Chase Gardner said.

A loss ratio is when an insurance company is paying out more money in claims than it is taking in from premiums.

But he said that wrecks and fraud are only part of the story.

WATCH BELOW: Why are car insurance rates still accelerating?

Florida car insurance rates still accelerating

"Other factors are out of drivers' control that included inflation, which has been affecting everyone across the country," Gardner said. "But things can spiral in Florida where you also have very severe and real threats because of natural disasters potentially exacerbated by climate change."

Insurify predicts that auto insurance rates will keep rising as severe weather threats persist and inflation keeps impacting the cost of vehicles and parts.

Todd Bender at Angels Auto Care in Mangonia Park said he's seen the price of parts skyrocket in the last 10 years.

"Something as simple as a light bulb, where you go to the store and buy a $5 bulb, now you're forced to buy a while tail light assembly and it might be $1,200 to $1,500 from the dealer," Bender said.

During a news conference held in Miami-Dade County in early February, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that auto insurers were beginning to pull back on rising premiums.

The governor announced the following decrease statewide for auto insurance policyholders of these three companies



Geico: 10.5% decrease

Progressive: 8.1% decrease

State Farm: 6% decrease

Robert Norberg, the president of Arden Insurance in Lantana, said figuring out who might see a lower rate is not easy since so many factors determine auto insurance rates. These factors include zip codes, driving history and company loyalty.

"A lot of people who were shoppers and switch every six months to a year are losing that long-term discount, even other carriers you go to they say, 'how long were you with your prior company?'" Norberg said.