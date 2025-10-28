West Palm Beach Coalition offers big incentives to employers to help fight traffic congestion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Running into traffic in South Florida feels inevitable. With projections it's only going to get worse, local governments and grassroots groups are looking at ways to help alleviate the gridlock.

"Our traffic congestion is growing three times the rate as the population growth and it doesn't have to be that way," said Jonathan Hopkins, executive director of WPBgo.

WPBgo is a public-private partnership, passionate about tackling affordability struggles and traffic. The coalition recently launched a competition, challenging businesses, especially large employers, to incentivize employees who take public transportation.

Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBAU) was among the first organizations to participate in the competition, providing food service workers with $600 in credits to use Tri Rail, Palm Tran, Bright Bike, and customized van pools.

Laura Bishop, the executive vice president of advancement at PBAU says since launching the incentive program, the school has seen a 36% increase in employees getting to work on time. The school also credits the program for higher staff retention rates.

"Our employees have felt seen. (They know) we are helping them and that we understand it's a challenge," said Bishop.

Nefertini Marshall works at the school in addition to a second job to make ends meet. She said the program has been a lifesaver. Currently, she does not have a vehicle.

"Oh, it was huge! This came along and every day now, I know how I'm going to get to work," said Marshall.

"When employers have these programs, somebody in Palm Beach County can go from three cars to two, or two cars to one in their family and that's like a 20% pay raise, clearly a 20% pay raise, because a car costs about $13,000 a year now," Hopkins said.

WPBgo is actively recruiting businesses throughout West Palm Beach and is open to accepting some outside of the city limits to join the competition. Companies offering the best transportation perks will receive recognition next year.

WPGgo said other companies that have signed on to participate in the program include Good Samaritan Medical Center, Related Ross, Circuit and Kimley Horn have also signed on

