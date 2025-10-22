Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Walmart's 'Thanksgiving Meal Basket' offers feast for 10 people under $40

Holiday deal includes a Butterball turkey for $.97 per pound
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Grocery stores are eagerly competing for your business as you prepare to cook up and host your holiday meals.

On Tuesday, Walmart announced a meal basket that they are calling their "best offer yet" which they say will serve 10 people for less than $40.

The grocery store chain said its Thanksgiving Meal Basket includes a Butterball turkey for $.97 per pound, which is its lowest price since 2019.

"First launched in 2022, Walmart's Thanksgiving meal quickly became a holiday staple, saving families money while delivering the favorites they love. Since then, millions of customers have taken advantage of the basket and enjoyed meaningful savings," Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart's holiday meal includes the following items:

  • Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. — lowest price since 2019)
  • Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.
  • Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)
  • Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz. 
  • Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct. 
  • Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.
  • Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.
  • Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.
  • Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)
  • Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)
  • Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)
  • Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)
  • Great Value Pie Crusts
  • Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.
  • Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

Walmart said its holiday meal basket will be available now through Dec. 25, and can be purchased online or in stores nationwide.

"Customers can pick up their meal basket in stores, or have it delivered straight to their door in as fast as one hour. New this year: First-time Pickup & Delivery customers will enjoy free Express Delivery on the basket," Walmart said.

Walmart's holiday meal deal comes after Aldi announced earlier this month that they are also offering a feast that will feed 10 people for $40.

