Survey: More shoppers admit to stealing everyday essentials at self-checkout, not luxury items

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More shoppers could be on the naughty list this year.

In a recent survey, more than 1 in 4 admit to stealing in self-checkout lines, blaming high prices and tariffs according to a new LendingTree survey.

More shoppers admit to stealing everyday needs, not luxury items

Some people we spoke to say it's disappointing, but they're not surprised.

"People are bored, obnoxious. They don't know how to work," says Nina.

"I just mind my business, stay out of the way," says Bamigbolna.

According to the survey, most who confess to stealing say they're taking everyday essentials, not luxury items. However, big-ticket items are exactly what researchers at the University of Florida say thieves are after.

A new National Retail Federation report, developed by UF’s SaferPlaces Lab and the Loss Prevention Research Council, found retail crime is rising even though policing data shows flattening trends.

The report also notes criminal groups are getting more sophisticated and using technology to disrupt cameras and security systems. They're also coordinating their attacks using social media platforms.

UF Criminologist Dr. Read Hayes says frontline workers are feeling less safe than ever, especially during the holiday rush.

"We just did a voice of the victims study and we found depending on the area, different communities have different levels but between a third and two-thirds of employees are fearful."

Experts say that fear, coupled with profit loss, is prompting stores to test out new protection strategies.

