WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we are starting to hit the winter holidays, new data shows the average credit card debt in Florida is up.

WalletHub released its latest ranking of states with the largest and smallest credit card debt. Florida ranked third highest for credit card debt behind California and Texas.

Study shows Floridians are swiping their way further into credit card debt

WalletHub says for the second quarter of 2025, the average Floridian saw their monthly credit card debt increase by nearly $240. The average household in the state owes close to $12,600 in credit card debt.

In light of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this week, consumer experts say cardholders could see some modest relief.

To see how other states compare, the full study is here.