After more than a month without SNAP benefits during the government shutdown, SNAP users tell WPTV they are finally seeing funds deposited into their accounts, bringing relief to those who have been struggling to put food on the table.

SNAP benefits finally arrive for struggling families after government shutdown

Shawn Ohearon had been checking his SNAP account every day for two weeks before finally seeing funds deposited Friday morning.

"I was like, 'Oh heck yeah' you know what I mean, I was just like smiling now anyway," Ohearon said. "It felt like Christmas morning, it's kinda like when you come downstairs and you see the Christmas tree and you see presents under it. It means I'll finally be able to put some food in there, answer to prayer for sure."

WPTV first met Ohearon at a food drive in Riviera Beach on Monday where he showed a balance of $0 in his account.

"It's been really tough, that's for sure. I have my refrigerator cleared out, and cleared out my reserves I had in the cupboards," Ohearon said. "I was getting worried on what I was going to do."

He was able to get food at the food drive where he was surrounded by multiple people whose SNAP funds had run out. However, not everyone has received their benefits yet.

"Yeah no there's some that still haven't," Ohearon said, when asked if all his friends on SNAP had received their benefits.

His SNAP account indicates timing on deposits varies by state. Ohearon said he's now worried about how possible future government shutdowns may impact him moving forward, and is shifting his grocery purchases to non-perishable foods.

The USDA said all payments should be sent to SNAP recipients by Monday.

"As soon as President Trump signed the bill to reopen the government, money was flowing to States," USDA spokesperson said when WPTV searched for answers. "USDA stands ready to provide technical assistance if States are struggling to get benefits to families."

Food banks see surge in demand

The Treasure Coast Food Bank has seen a surge in demand with a 25% increase of people needing food since SNAP benefits were cut off.

"We're really optimistic right now, we're really hopeful now that the government has reopened that people will very soon will access their benefits," said Jessica Gosa, chief development officer with the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

Gosa described the situation as a relief after a difficult period. She said during the holidays they often see an increase in families turning to them for help.

"It was really a difficult time before we entered this challenge, with the cost of living maintaining high, groceries prices being high, we really have had a lot of our neighbors already struggling and having financial hardship," Gosa said.

With the holidays coming up and children out of school, she warned it's a perfect storm of challenges for meeting food needs.

To help with the extra need, the food bank is ramping up meal and grocery distribution efforts like their bus they call Market Fresh on the Move. It's a grocery store on wheels that brings fresh produce to areas in need.

"It's bringing the food right to the community, where there might be increased need, or maybe a transportation challenge, to get to a grocery store," said Gosa.

For those still in need of food assistance, the Treasure Coast Food Bank will be hosting a mobile food pantry at Vero Beach High School starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.