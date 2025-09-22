It's no secret washing your clothes in cold water can save you money, but energy experts are putting a dollar amount to it.

Save this much a year with this laundry hack

Florida Power & Light's "House of Savings" tool says the cold water setting can net a savings of nearly $160 annually for the average household that does about 200 loads of laundry a year.

WPTV

Energy experts also offer the following information to help you save:

