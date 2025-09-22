Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Save this much a year with this laundry hack

Here are some tips for making laundry settings work for you
Washing machine
AP Photo/John Raoux
Washing machines on display at a Home Depot store Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.
It's no secret washing your clothes in cold water can save you money, but energy experts are putting a dollar amount to it.

Florida Power & Light's "House of Savings" tool says the cold water setting can net a savings of nearly $160 annually for the average household that does about 200 loads of laundry a year.

Laundry tips for saving money

Energy experts also offer the following information to help you save:

  • Washing a single item uses the same amount of energy as a full load.
  • Be careful about using too much detergent because it makes the washing machine work harder.
  • Keep the lint trap clean so clothes dry faster and use less energy. Experts say heating accounts for 90% of your dryer energy use.
