It's no secret washing your clothes in cold water can save you money, but energy experts are putting a dollar amount to it.
Save this much a year with this laundry hack
Florida Power & Light's "House of Savings" tool says the cold water setting can net a savings of nearly $160 annually for the average household that does about 200 loads of laundry a year.
Energy experts also offer the following information to help you save:
- Washing a single item uses the same amount of energy as a full load.
- Be careful about using too much detergent because it makes the washing machine work harder.
- Keep the lint trap clean so clothes dry faster and use less energy. Experts say heating accounts for 90% of your dryer energy use.