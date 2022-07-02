Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores last week recalled due to Listeria danger

Vidalia onions sold last week in Florida Publix stores have been recalled because of the potential for them to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled Vidalia onions were sold at Publix stores from June 22-24 under the brand "Little Bear" with a sticker containing the code "4159" on them.

If you have these onions, return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

Food and Drug Administration

The Food and Drug Administration said to date, no illnesses or adverse events have been reported.

The voluntary recall comes after internal company testing at A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia detected Listeria on a single pack line. No other products grown, packed, or sold by A&M Farms are affected by the recall.