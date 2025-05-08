Publix opens new 54,964 square-foot store in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Shoppers in northern Palm Beach County have a new option to buy their groceries.

A new 54,964 square-foot Publix opened Thursday in Palm Beach Gardens at Promenade Shopping Plaza at 9900 Alternate A1A.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | May 8, 4am

"We are excited to welcome customers to their new Publix," Publix media relations manager Lindsey Willis said. "We look forward to introducing them to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love. This new store also features a seating area for customers to stop and enjoy their favorite Publix finds!"

The Florida-based grocer said customers may spot a large, motorized Publix shopping cart traveling around the community to celebrate the company's new location.

To celebrate its 95th anniversary, Publix said it handed out commemorative reusable bags to the first 95 customers in line at Thursday's grand opening.

The store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The store pharmacy is open the following hours:

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new Palm Beach Gardens location is on the heels of another Publix that opened last week west of Boca Raton along State Road 7.

Another Publix is under construction in Palm Beach Gardens at the Avenir Town Center along Northlake Boulevard. An opening date for that store has not been released.

Publix operates more than 1,400 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.