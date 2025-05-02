Publix opens new 33,679 square-foot store at The Greens west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Southern Palm Beach County residents now have a new store to shop for their groceries.

Publix announced Thursday that a new store at The Greens, located at 19595 S State Road 7 west of Boca Raton, is open for business.

The 33,679 square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy.

“We are excited to welcome customers to their new Publix," Publix media relations manager Lindsey Willis said in a statement. "We look forward to introducing (customers) to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love. This new store also features a seating area for customers to stop and enjoy their favorite Publix finds!"

To celebrate its 95th anniversary, Publix said it handed out commemorative reusable bags to the first 95 customers in line at Thursday's grand opening.

The store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The store pharmacy is open the following hours:



Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Publix currently operates 1,402 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.

