PRICE TAG HORRORS: How much will families spend on Halloween this year?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Halloween is coming with a spooky price tag this year. A new poll by Coupon Follow found that 1 in 5 people say they don't plan to participate in Halloween festivities this year due to the expense, with 72% blaming inflation for higher Halloween costs.
Most Americans plan to spend about $220 on the holiday this year for costumes, parties, decorations and candy.
The money savings website found the average price for a Halloween costume is roughly $60, while households should be ready to spend at least $40 on candy.
Consumer experts advise people to buy candy in bulk to save. Chocolate is almost 48% higher this year because of a cocoa shortage, extreme weather and higher processing fees.
Coupon Follow says Three Musketeers is the priciest candy this Halloween at about $0.93 per ounce. The most expensive costume is Mr. Fantastic from "Fantastic Four" retailing for $87.99.
See the full study here.