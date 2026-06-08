PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Forget Beverly Hills' famous 90210 — there's a new zip code stealing the spotlight, and it's right here in our backyard.

RentCafe just named Port St. Lucie's 34987 one of the fastest-growing zip codes in the entire country, thanks to Southern Grove, a neighborhood that barely existed ten years ago and is now booming.

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Port St. Lucie's Southern Grove neighborhood named one of America's fastest-growing areas

What makes Southern Grove so special? It's become a major jobs hub, attracting big-name employers like FedEx and Amazon. In fact, Amazon is so committed to the area that they're closing their current facility later this year just to build an even bigger one.

Southern Grove has seen housing inventory explode by 177% — one of the largest growth spurts in all of Florida. The neighborhood earned high marks for its educated residents and strong homeownership rates.

Southern Grove isn't growing by accident. It was deliberately designed as one of four neighborhoods meant to give people compelling reasons to move there — and more importantly, to stay.

"Florida's high number of up-and-coming communities, second only to Texas, reflects the state's favorable tax environment and relatively lower housing costs compared to major markets like New York and California," said Alexandra Both, a writer for RentCafe. "Sustained infrastructure investment has also fueled construction activity in many of these growing suburbs."

Port St. Lucie isn't the only Florida community making waves. Ponte Vedra Beach claimed the #1 spot on RentCafe's "America's 50 Newest Neighborhoods" list, praised for its perfect work-shop-play atmosphere that appeals to families, retirees, and young professionals alike.

Daytona Beach and the St. Augustine area also cracked the top 50, earning recognition for their excellent schools and strong housing demand.

Read the full report here.