Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

One in 5 people couldn't come up with this amount in 24 hours to help a loved one, study says

Financial experts say the biggest tip to see your savings grow is to budget
Cash money generic dollars
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Cash money generic dollars
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It probably doesn't come as much of a surprise, but many of us are watching our savings shrink.

The 2025 WalletHub emergency savings survey lists the biggest obstacles to building a financial safety net. More than half of those polled (51%) say their income prevents them from saving for emergencies. Forty-four percent say inflation is the biggest barrier. Thirty-four percent cite personal debt.

WATCH: Are you dipping into your emergency savings?

Why many people are dipping into their emergency savings

According to the survey, two out of five people say paying off debt takes precedence over building their savings account. Nearly a quarter of those polled expect their emergency savings to decrease in the next year.

Even more sobering, one in five say they wouldn't be able to come up with $1,000 in 24 hours to save the life of someone they love. More than one in four say they never contribute to their emergency fund.

credit cards generic 2021

Consumer

Floridians are forking over this much monthly toward debt

Hollani Davis

Financial experts say the biggest tip to see your savings grow is to budget.

"A strict budget will eliminate unnecessary spending and make room for monthly contributions to an emergency fund. Your goal should be to set aside at least three to six months’ income for a rainy day, and I promise you’ll be happy you did when that day comes," said John Kiernan, editor of WalletHub.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening