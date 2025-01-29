Floridians are forking over this much monthly toward debt

Floridians are shelling out more than $1,600 a month to pay down their debt.
LendingTree analyzed over 400,000 credit reports to determine how much people pay toward their debt each month.
Floridians pay $1,683, according to the findings. The average Floridian spends $898 on debt not related to mortgage payments each month.
Here's how the largest monthly payments break down:
- Mortgages: $2,124
- Auto loans: $719
- Personal loans: $475
- Credit cards: $273
- Student loans: $277
The research concludes Gen X (45-60-year-olds) has the highest monthly debt payment at $2,089 a month.
Millennials (29-44-year-olds) follow with a monthly debt payment of $1,584.
Baby Boomers (58-76-year-olds) tackle $1,439 in monthly debt. Gen Z (13-28-year-olds) pays $671.