Floridians are forking over this much monthly toward debt

Florida is second to California in the amount of debt paid each month
Floridians are shelling out more than $1,600 a month to pay down their debt.

LendingTree analyzed over 400,000 credit reports to determine how much people pay toward their debt each month.

Floridians are forking over this much monthly toward debt

Floridians pay $1,683, according to the findings. The average Floridian spends $898 on debt not related to mortgage payments each month.

Here's how the largest monthly payments break down:

  • Mortgages: $2,124
  • Auto loans: $719
  • Personal loans: $475
  • Credit cards: $273
  • Student loans: $277

The research concludes Gen X (45-60-year-olds) has the highest monthly debt payment at $2,089 a month.

Millennials (29-44-year-olds) follow with a monthly debt payment of $1,584.

Baby Boomers (58-76-year-olds) tackle $1,439 in monthly debt. Gen Z (13-28-year-olds) pays $671.

