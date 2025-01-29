Floridians are shelling out more than $1,600 a month to pay down their debt.

LendingTree analyzed over 400,000 credit reports to determine how much people pay toward their debt each month.

Floridians shelling out a lot in monthly debt

Floridians are forking over this much monthly toward debt

Floridians pay $1,683, according to the findings. The average Floridian spends $898 on debt not related to mortgage payments each month.

Consumer Ready to dig out of debt? Start this one thing today Hollani Davis

Here's how the largest monthly payments break down:

Mortgages: $2,124

Auto loans: $719

Personal loans: $475

Credit cards: $273

Student loans: $277

The research concludes Gen X (45-60-year-olds) has the highest monthly debt payment at $2,089 a month.

Millennials (29-44-year-olds) follow with a monthly debt payment of $1,584.

Baby Boomers (58-76-year-olds) tackle $1,439 in monthly debt. Gen Z (13-28-year-olds) pays $671.