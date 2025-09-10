Not a fan of spending money? This tip could save you $7 each month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're not a fan of spending money, something as simple as flipping a switch in your home could save you as much as $7 a month.

The energy experts at Florida Power and Light (FPL) say ceiling fans should be set to spin counterclockwise in the warmer months to push the cooler air down. FPL's House of Saving Tracking Tool found that changing the direction of the fan can make a room feel up to four degrees cooler and use less energy.

Experts also advise people to turn off their ceiling fans when exiting a room because fans cool the person, not the space. By cutting off the fan, data shows you can save between $3-$7 a month or up to $84 a year per fan, depending on the speed.