Nearly 1 in 3 Americans think household debt affecting their health, study says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This month, WPTV is exploring the subject of credit card debt in America and the impact on households.

A study released this year said the stress of debt can even impact your health.

A WalletHub household debt survey found that 1 in 3 people think their household debt is affecting their health. The report also found that nearly 2 in 5 Americans say their household is struggling with debt.

We spoke with Howard Dvorkin of Debt.com to get his thoughts on the study.

Dvorkin, who is based in South Florida, helps people settle their debt.

"Actually, 50% of all marriages fail, and the No. 1 reason is financial pressure," Dvorkin said. "I can't tell you how many times I get a letter on a monthly basis or an email, (saying) 'thank you for saving my family, thank you for saving my marriage, thank you for saving my life.'"

The WalletHub study also found that nearly 1 in 5 people expect their household debt to increase in the next 12 months.