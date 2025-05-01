STRUGGLING WITH CREDIT CARD DEBT? We want to hear from you!

As the price of goods continues to go up, more and more people are turning to credit to pay for their expenses.

The average credit card balance now stands close to $6,400, according to a report from TransUnion.

WPTV wants to hear from you!

Are you struggling to keep up with payments?

What decisions are you putting off because of credit card debt?

Have you used the "Buy now, pay later" option?

We are working to find solutions and that starts with hearing from you.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny will be looking into the issues and working to find ways to put money back in your wallet.

Send us your thoughts using the form below!