Man conned out of $38K in pop-up scam authorities say is making the rounds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — John Klingel says getting scammed out of $38,000 is a bitter pill to swallow. Even worse, it happened right before his eyes.

"It is a screen that they created. I wasn't even looking at a real [computer] screen," said Klingel.

Several months ago, Klingel received a pop-up message on his computer. Ironically, it was from a cybersecurity company he does business with, except this one was a fake.

Once the crooks baited Klingel on the computer, they called him and claimed a loan had been taken out in his name for gambling. He was pressured and instructed to withdraw a large sum of money and deposit it into a BTM, or Bitcoin Teller Machine, where his cash would be converted into bitcoin.

He was assured, if he made the deposit, he'd be able to restore the loan and his good name.

Palm Beach County Detective Jim Shackelford says authorities are seeing more of these scams in part because cyberthieves have become masters at preying on emotions.

"While they're on the phone the whole time they keep on the pressure. They keep refusing to answer your questions. They tell you put your money here, scan this QR code here [and] in a day or two you'll hear from our people and in a day or two you never hear from them," said Shackelford.

But in this case, Klingel did hear back and because he thought it was a legit company, he made two more deposits. He now believes his original company may have been involved in a security breach and that is how the crooks knew just enough about him to hook him.

"Anybody calling you that you don't know and wants you to do anything with money, anything... it's a scam," said Klingel.

As of April 2025, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says there are 187 Bitcoin Teller Machines in Palm Beach County, and 784 in Miami. Miami touts itself as the "Bitcoin Capital of the World." Investigators say once the money is lost to a bitcoin scam, it's nearly impossible to get back.

Earlier this month, Martin County authorities say a man was arrested in New York for defrauding several residents out of more than $600,000 in a computer pop-up scheme. PBSO does not think the cases are connected.