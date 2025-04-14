Martin County Sheriff's Office arrests man suspected in computer pop-up scam targeting elderly

A suspect in a computer pop-up scam is in Martin County Jail after deputies say he stole $50,000 from a local senior citizen.

Weikai Zhang, 43, was arrested in New York and charged with organized scheme to defraud, exploitation of a person 65 years or older, and conspiracy to commit grand theft.

In a social media post, the Martin County Sheriff's Office says Zhang is part of a larger criminal organization that targets the elderly via internet scams.

They say while he was in Florida, he scammed several victims — including a Palm City resident — out of $613,000.

Pop-up scammers often pose as call center employees or tech support, fraudulently claiming they can help victims with a computer virus or tech issue, before gaining access to their financial info.

Zhang is being held on $700,000 bond.