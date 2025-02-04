Local restaurants looking for creative solutions as egg prices continue to soar

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As the nation continues to grapple with an ongoing egg shortage, local restaurants in Palm Beach County are feeling the strain. The shortage, driven by a widespread avian flu outbreak, has led to skyrocketing egg prices, forcing business owners to rethink their menus and pricing strategies.

From bustling breakfast diners to beloved bakeries, the impact is being felt across the board. Restaurant owners like Gizelle Bruggemann, who runs The Pelican Restaurant in Lake Worth Beach, are navigating new challenges just to keep their businesses afloat.

Business owners tell WPTV they're trying to get creative before raising prices

"My cooks, they all know — do not break an egg. Be very gentle. They are the most expensive thing on the menu right now," Bruggemann said.

For Bruggemann, the increase in egg prices has been staggering.

"One year ago, one egg used to cost me 12 cents. Now it costs me 60, 70, sometimes a dollar from distributors," she explained. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for a dozen eggs reached $4.15 in December 2024 — double the price from the previous year.

Now in her first year of business, Bruggemann says she's managing to break even, but she's unsure how long that will last.

"If in three months I don't start making any money, that's when I start raising prices," she said.

Larger chains are already making adjustments. Waffle House has introduced a 50-cent surcharge per egg, citing the bird flu outbreak as the primary driver behind the price hike. Local restaurant owners, including Melanie Hackman of Aioli, may have to follow suit.

"When we first opened, a case of eggs was $17. It is now $110 a case," Hackman shared.

The USDA predicts a further 20% increase in egg prices throughout the year, adding more uncertainty for restaurant owners. Hackman says supply chain disruptions are already forcing her to make adjustments.

Egg prices prompt surcharge for Waffle House diners

"We can't right now get large eggs, so we're getting medium eggs, which means you're buying more eggs to do the same product. It is definitely a commodity at this point," she said.

Despite the mounting pressure, Hackman is working to avoid passing the rising costs onto customers — for now.

"We're working very diligently not to, to see if there's another way for us to absorb the cost of business as opposed to passing it on to the consumer," she said.

But when asked whether price hikes could become inevitable, she acknowledged the tough reality.

"There's always a chance. We have to be smart business owners and obviously protect our bottom line," she said.

As experts warn that it may take months for the poultry industry to recover, local restaurant owners are bracing for more challenges ahead — hoping to find creative solutions before making the tough decision to raise menu prices.