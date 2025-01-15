How long could this egg shortage last? Experts weigh in

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Skyrocketing feed costs, transportation delays and the bird flu have all left shoppers scrambling for where to find eggs and the best deals, with many wondering how long this shortage will last.

At grocery stores locally, the egg shelves are empty, and for those lucky enough to find a dozen, there is some major sticker shock.

"I went to Whole Foods to get eggs, and the refrigerator was completely empty so I thought it was broken and then my daughter went to order them online as well and couldn't get them," said Debbie Basile.

Nationwide, the average price for eggs is $3.65 per dozen, according to the Consumer Price Index. A new survey by Nerd Wallet shows a 38% increase in egg costs from a year ago, despite food prices going up about 2-and-a-half-percent overall.

"We just went to Sprouts yesterday and the eggs were gone," Stuart resident Sandy Olson said. "I ended up paying over $6 for 18 eggs."

Experts say this shortage stems from a combination of factors— rising feed costs, labor and fuel costs, the most significant being the bird flu.

Shoppers say they've had to improvise or just shell out the money, but how long until this situation improves?

"The thing is, prices will likely remain volatile until producers can rebuild their flocks and increase egg production. So stabilizing feed costs may also help ease the costs," said Elizabeth Ayoola, NerdWallet Personal Finance Expert.

Ayoola explains it could take several months for supply levels to stabilize, especially if the bird flu continues to spread.

"A tip that people can use is price comparison shopping, so if you kind of scan some of your favorite grocery stores you can see who has the cheapest eggs, another tip might be to switch brands," said Ayoola.

For now, experts are also urging consumers to be patient and plan when grocery shopping.