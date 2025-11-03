Jupiter woman faces 300% health insurance premium increase as subsidies expire

JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter woman is among many Floridians receiving shocking news about their health insurance costs, with her premium jumping from $244 to $1,026 per month.

Lauren Koff received a notice from Florida Blue showing her monthly premium would increase by $780 — a hike of more than 300% — due to the loss of health care subsidies currently set to expire in January amid a Congressional stalemate.

"It was definitely a freeze response, I cried off and on for a good hour, tried to keep myself from going into a full-blown panic attack," Koff said.

The 32-year-old runs her own e-commerce business and relies on the Affordable Care Act for coverage. She has severe endometriosis and requires ongoing medical care.

"I have severe endometriosis. I'm happy to share that. I've been through a major surgery. I've had a hysterectomy, but I still have endometriosis. I still have problems from it. I still have a slew of specialists I need to see, and there is no way for me not to have health insurance," Koff said.

Koff said she expected her costs to increase, but not to this extent.

"I was expecting my cost to maybe double to go up to $500, maybe at the most $600," Koff said. "To see it over $1,000 was beyond shocking."

So far, Koff's options appear limited, with higher deductibles and scaled-back coverage being her main alternatives.

"I told myself we would figure it out, somehow get through this, but I still haven't figured out what the solution is," Koff said.

For Koff and many others in similar situations, there remains hope for a solution, but also a frantic search for affordable options to maintain health insurance coverage next year.

