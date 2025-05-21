How credit card debt, financial stress can impact your health

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Credit card debt not only causes financial pain, many experts said it can lead to health issues.
The pressure of accumulating balances and escalating interest rates, coupled with the struggle to regain control over one’s finances, can heighten feelings of anxiety, disrupt sleep patterns, and lead to conditions such as hypertension and heart disease.
Dr. Jeniffer McManus, a psychotherapist based in Jacksonville, emphasizes the broader mental health ramifications of financial stress.
“On the mental health side, financial stress is frequently cited in research and public health reports as a risk factor for depression and also thoughts of suicide,” she said. “Now, thank goodness not everyone is going to develop these problems but credit card stress, financial stress is a warning sign that we need to take seriously.”
Addressing these concerns requires effective stress management strategies and, in some cases, professional assistance in navigating personal finances.
While the journey to becoming debt-free may seem daunting, there are pathways to relief that begin at home and can extend to professional support. Whether through family discussions about budgeting or seeking the guidance of a financial expert, finding a way out of debt is achievable.
