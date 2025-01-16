Aldi claims they can save families nearly $4,000 on their annual grocery bills

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grocery shoppers are finding that 2025 is not giving them a break from inflation.

WPTV senior reporter Matt Sczesny has been looking into the issue and talking with shoppers and experts.

A new report released this week by Aldi claims they offer the lowest prices of any national grocery store.

The German-owned discount grocer said in its Price Leadership Report that 25% of shoppers nationwide visit their stores, saving $8 billion.

Consumer These Winn-Dixie locations are being converted into Aldi stores Scott Sutton

They claim Aldi shoppers are saving 36% on their grocery bills.

"Families of four can save nearly $4,000 on their grocery bills every year if they shop ALDI-exclusives over name brands," the report said.

Alid, which is rapidly expanding in the U.S., added 120 stores in 2024.

The company said it plans to add 800 new stores in the next five years.

The grocer announced in 2023 that they were purchasing more than 400 Winn-Dixie locations across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

WPTV reported in November that Winn-Dixie stores near Boynton Beach and Westlake are being converted into Aldi stores.

Are you struggling with your grocery bill? Are you looking for ways to save? We want to hear from you!