Holiday package theft surges 36% as 'porch pirates' target deliveries

It's the crime that seems to kick into overdrive around the holidays.

According to a holiday package theft study by a company that tracks home security, one in seven people were on the receiving end of porch pirates last year, a 36% increase from the year before.

The Vivint study reveals people will spend an average of $114 replacing stolen gifts. As shoppers wait for their purchases to arrive, 47% say they're anxious about it.

Technology is one way people are trying to tame some of their nerves. More than 1 in 10 out of those surveyed say they are addicted to tracking their packages from the time they're dispatched from the store to their doorstep.

Vivint found 54% of stolen packages are from Amazon.

