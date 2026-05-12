Grocery store owner shares tips to help shoppers save money on chicken, wine and more

Shoppers are looking for all kinds of ways to save money at the grocery store, from BOGO deals to digital coupons.

Grocery tips to help you save money on chicken, wine and more

Marc Jonna, owner of The Plum Market, shared three mistakes he said he sees customers make that could be costing them money.

The first mistake has to do with buying produce like avocados. Jonna advises shoppers to be cautious when buying in bulk.

"One of the things is you go in a store, and you see avocados in a bag, and you see it on special and you get it home, and they're really small, and you're trying to make your guacamole and you get more pit than pulp," Jonna said.

Jonna also advises shoppers to avoid water-chilled chicken and instead grab packages labeled "air chilled."

"If you read it really, really closely, it says up to 5% water weight (on the label). You actually pay for the water weight, which is not a good value, and it cooks less evenly, so it gets rubbery if you don't cook it right," Jonna said.

Finally, Jonna said it doesn't matter whether you are shopping at a low-end or high-end grocery store; great-tasting wine doesn't always have to be expensive.

With food prices still gobbling up household budgets, economists warn we still haven't seen the full effects on the food supply from the war with Iran.

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