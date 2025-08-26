WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to a recent study, Floridians are increasingly shirking alcohol, falling in line with a larger national picture.

A recent Gallup poll found that only 54% of Americans consume alcohol, an almost 90-year low.

Floridians are putting down alcoholic drinks. Here's why

Florida hit a peak in 2015 with the highest percentage of alcohol usage, with nearly 59% of adults engaged in drinking in 2015. The number has dropped to almost 52% in the latest data from 2023.

The new report from Trace One, a company that tracks trends in the food and beverage industry, cites a potential reason for the decline as the view that more adults see even moderate drinking as a health risk. At the same time, the report highlights an explosive interest in alcohol alternatives with non-alcoholic beer, mocktails, and zero-proof spirits.