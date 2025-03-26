Florida's House of Representatives proposes cutting sales tax from 6% to 5.25%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's House of Representatives announced Wednesday they are proposing what they're calling "the largest tax cut in state history."

In remarks to the House Chamber in Tallahassee, Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, said they want to cut the sales tax rate from 6% to 5.25%.

Perez said the rate cut would deliver nearly $5 billion in annual savings to Florida residents.

"If successful, Florida will become the only state in the nation to permanently reduce its sales tax," Perez said.

He went on to say that the state government not only has a "spending problem" but a "recurring spending problem."

"We have forgotten a fundamental truth — this money isn't ours," Perez said. "Tax dollars don't belong to the government, they belong to the people."

Below is the full text of Perez's remarks regarding the proposal: