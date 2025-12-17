Florida parents spending more on gifts this year compared to last, study shows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Parents in Florida seem determined to protect the tradition of gift-giving this holiday season despite higher prices and economic uncertainty.

According to a new study published in CouponBird, parents in the Sunshine State will shell out more on gifts for their children this year. The study pinpoints that Florida parents will spend about $574 on gifts for one child, beating last year's total of $499.

The spending amount is almost $75 more than in 2024 and $50 more than this year's national average of $521 per child.

CouponBird cites that 6 in 10 parents, or 58%, now expect to go into debt for Christmas spending. The analysis found 43% will lean on Buy Now, Pay Later services, which is more than double the amount of those who relied on this payment method last year.

