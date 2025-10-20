Florida is topping the U.S. in sweepstakes, lottery scams

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida is now ranked highest in the country for residents losing money to lottery and sweepstakes scams in the past five years.
A new Vegas Insider study looked at data from the Federal Trade Commission and tracked state complaints to compile the information. Floridians lost nearly $66.3 million in these scams since 2020.
These scams target victims through multiple channels including phone calls, text messages, social media platforms, fake charity solicitations, and physical mail. A common tactic involves calls from individuals falsely claiming to represent lottery organizations, telling victims they've won a prize.
The national impact is even more staggering, with Americans losing approximately $660 million to lottery and sweepstakes scams in the past five years.
Consumer experts say several factors make Florida a prime target for scams , like the state's large older population. Florida also tends to have high lottery engagement.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.