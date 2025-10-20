Florida is topping the U.S. in sweepstakes, lottery scams

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida is now ranked highest in the country for residents losing money to lottery and sweepstakes scams in the past five years.

A new Vegas Insider study looked at data from the Federal Trade Commission and tracked state complaints to compile the information. Floridians lost nearly $66.3 million in these scams since 2020.

Florida is topping the U.S. in these types of scams

These scams target victims through multiple channels including phone calls, text messages, social media platforms, fake charity solicitations, and physical mail. A common tactic involves calls from individuals falsely claiming to represent lottery organizations, telling victims they've won a prize.

The national impact is even more staggering, with Americans losing approximately $660 million to lottery and sweepstakes scams in the past five years.

Consumer experts say several factors make Florida a prime target for scams , like the state's large older population. Florida also tends to have high lottery engagement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

