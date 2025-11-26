Coffee prices surge nearly 19% as supply challenges drive costs to record highs

STUART, Fla. — The cost of your morning cup of coffee continues to climb, with prices rising faster than many other grocery staples across the country.

I love coffee, but these days it's getting very expensive. I wanted to know what's going on and why, so I decided to investigate. First, I needed to get a coffee.

WATCH BELOW: Consumer, roasters navigate high coffee costs

Coffee costs: Consumer, roasters navigate high costs

I bought a sugar-free vanilla latte with almond milk in Martin County, and it cost $6.15.

"I have noticed an increase, but I think in general everything's a little more pricey these days," said Marc Manning, a coffee customer.

I visited The Roasted Record coffee shop in downtown Stuart, where they roast their own coffee in-house. The shop is owned by Mike Mann, who has been in the industry for nearly a dozen years. He said the price of coffee is higher than ever.

According to the most recent data from the federal government, the price of coffee has increased nearly 19% in the last year, which is one of the highest increases of all food and drink items.

National Politics Trump rolls back tariffs on beef, coffee and other foods to address high prices Haley Bull

Mann said several factors play into the price hike, with the biggest one being supply and demand.

He receives his coffee in 132-pound bags — and the cost has nearly doubled in the past few months.

"This time last year, we were paying about $380 for this bag," Mann explained. "And this year, I'm paying close to $690 for that same bag."

Brazil is one of the largest coffee suppliers in the world, so what happens there dramatically affects the market, Mann explained.

He said new tariffs didn't help the problem. While the Trump administration announced it'd be eliminating tariffs on Brazil, the impact is still being felt.

The good news? Mann expects the price of coffee to go down in 2026, but says it could be another four to six months before we finally see that drop.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.