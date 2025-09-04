Coffee and egg prices surge while butter and cookies plummet, new index shows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New data on grocery prices show some items still climbing, such as coffee, while others like butter are pulling back.

The August ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index showed spikes from August 2024 to August 2025 of 22% for whole bean coffee, 20% for organic eggs and nearly 9% for bacon.

The rising cost of eggs has eased from earlier this year, but the report cited supply chain pressures and disruptions for the hikes.

On the flip side, butter prices dropped 14% in the same 12-month period, and cookies took the steepest dive by more than half.

The price of milk, peanut butter and rice seemed to hold steady over the past year.

Concerns over supply, inflation and even tariffs do have shoppers hunting for better prices.

Phil Lempert, the Supermarket Guru, said the first rule is not to overbuy items you already have at home.

He also recommends shopping in the frozen food aisle and choosing store brands.

"We've seen store brands increasing dramatically since the pandemic, and we continue to see that because the margins for retailers are much better, and we can save money," Lempert said.