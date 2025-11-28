Black Friday shoppers in Palm Beach County spend big as crowds pack malls, outlets

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Shoppers across Palm Beach County flocked to stores on Black Friday, with many already hitting the National Retail Federation's projected $890 spending average for holiday gifts, food and decorations.

Long lines and packed corridors greeted bargain hunters at popular shopping destinations, including Tanger Outlets Palm Beach and The Gardens Mall, where crowds exceeded last year's turnout.

Black Friday chaos: Palm Beach County shoppers spend big despite packed crowds

"It's way busier than we've ever seen it," Trevor Hoffman, a shopper at Tanger Outlets.

The scene was similar throughout the day, with shoppers describing conditions as "crazy" and "packed."

"I've spent an hour in Coach, so I'm sweating," shopper Adela Quintana said while navigating the crowds.

Despite the chaos, many shoppers said they found the deals worth the hassle.

"Definitely got my money's worth," Quintana said.

For others, Black Friday shopping represents more than just savings — it's a holiday tradition.

"People like the experience of being here," Hoffman explained.

Some shoppers came prepared for the crowds, like Marci Sloan, who combined errands with shopping.

"I had to get my car serviced. So I grabbed a rental car and came here," Sloan said.

The temperatures were cool Friday, but we asked shoppers where the hottest place for deals was at the outlets.

Quintana and Hoffman agreed Nike and Gap Outlet Store had the longest lines.

At The Gardens Mall, which expected tens of thousands of visitors — more than last year — shoppers described the scene as overwhelming.

"There's a lot of people," said shopper Abigal Spritzer. "I've been feeling really cramped."

Popular stores like Lululemon saw particularly heavy traffic.

"Lululemon, there were probably like 300 people in that little store," shopper Jordan Badura said.

Debra, showing off her Black Friday hauls, had already accumulated bags from multiple high-end retailers.

"We got Kendra Scott... then I got Lancome for the girls for Christmas... then I got Coach purses for two members of the family, but I don't want to show it because they may watch this tonight," she said.

Many shoppers had already met or exceeded the National Retail Federation's $890 average spending projection.

"I've spent $900 today," one shopper said.

"I've spent way over that," Quintana said.

For many, the high spending comes with the territory of holiday gift-giving.

"When you have three grandkids, three kids, and your daughter-in-laws, yeah," Sloan explained.

"Everyone, everything they want. That's my problem, I buy a lot of gifts," Quintana said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

