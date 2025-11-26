Black Friday still best for holiday deals as $1 trillion spending season begins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Not long after the Thanksgiving leftovers are put away, shoppers and retailers will be focused on Black Friday.

"Black Friday is still a big deal," says budgeting expert Andrea Woroch.

WATCH BELOW: Consumers seek Black Friday deals as holiday shopping heats up

Shoppers head to the stores seeking Black Friday deals

She said Black Friday is still the best time to get a good deal on the most popular gifts.

"If you're getting anywhere from 25-40 percent off, that's a good savings. Chances are it's not going to get much cheaper than that."

Woroch said the discounts will be best on tech items, such as video gaming consoles, headphones, laptops and tablets.

The National Retail Foundation predicts $1 trillion in holiday spending this season, with individuals spending $890 per person.

It's estimated that 44% of shoppers will make purchases on Black Friday.

Woroch said many shoppers will divide their buying between in-store and online.

"Shopping online makes it easy to compare prices also locate the stores that have the items you want in stock. In store shopping allows you to discover products and also feel materials for clothing or home goods to make sure you're getting quality and maybe discover products you weren't sure you wanted to buy," she says.

After Friday, local shops get the spotlight with Small Business Saturday, promoting local retailers.

At the Day By Day gift shop in West Palm Beach's Northwood neighborhood, store owner Will Davis said it offers a chance for shoppers to discover his unique gifts.

"When you come into these small businesses, you really get to pick that one unique gift or unique items for that individual on your list," Davis said.