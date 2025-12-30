Best jobs for 2026: Market shifts create new opportunities in AI, health care

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Economic uncertainty, technological shifts and evolving workplace expectations are changing the job market and how candidates navigate their job searches.

Finding a job in 2026 means identifying new in-demand positions. Across the country, that increasingly means something to do with artificial intelligence.

The emerging AI industry, which has targeted downtown West Palm Beach, is carving out careers in AI engineering and product management. Those jobs look to be in demand even as job outlooks soften.

Health care remains the strongest sector for job growth.

"The largest growing sector, the one that has the most jobs, is health care, so that's No. 1," said Julia Dattolo with Palm Beach County Career Source.

New hospitals coming online in Port St. Lucie and Palm Beach Gardens are fueling the growth locally. Other newer sectors are also expanding.

"While hospitality is booming and doing a great job, we have become more diversified with the local economy with so many industries coming in like business services, financial, IT is expanding in southern Palm Beach County, manufacturing," Dattolo said.

Consumer AI is screening job resumes: Use these tricks to beat the bots Matt Sczesny

The growth comes as more companies seek out the South Florida sunshine.

Landing that job does take effort. During our "Let's Hear It" reports on finding jobs in September, a career strategist at ZipRecruiter offered the following advice.

"If you're a job seeker who can strike a powerful balance between relevant tech skills and high-impact, human-centered skills, those are the job seekers that are highly desired right now," said Sam DeMase from ZipRecruiter.

2026 is likely to be a year of challenges and change.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

